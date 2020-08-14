Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 286,677 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286,677 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 521,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 1,624,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,308. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

