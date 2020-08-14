Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,232 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 180.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.64. 5,008,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,783,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

