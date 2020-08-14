EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $85.65. 11,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,379. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,076 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Analyst Recommendations for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

