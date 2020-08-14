Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after buying an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Facebook by 63.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.0% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.48. 636,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

