Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.81. The company had a trading volume of 559,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $744.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

