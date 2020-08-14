Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,301. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $228.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 153,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

