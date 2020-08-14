Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RACE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Ferrari stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.70. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,742. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $196.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 2.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

