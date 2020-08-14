FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. restated a sell rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.32.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT traded up $5.41 on Monday, reaching $240.04. 11,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,275. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,490,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,079,000 after purchasing an additional 615,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,483,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,788,000 after purchasing an additional 283,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.