Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

FBIO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,448. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.07. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

