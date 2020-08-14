Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.23. 70,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

