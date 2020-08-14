Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. Fossil Group updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of FOSL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 120,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,356.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

