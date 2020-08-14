Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 1.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Cowen boosted their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

PYPL traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

