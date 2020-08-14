Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 6.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 91,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 1,705,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

