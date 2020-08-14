Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,152. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

