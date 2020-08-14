Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,559 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 6.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 107.7% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 65.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $189,164. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. 464,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,508. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

