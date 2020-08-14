Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Triton International comprises 0.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Triton International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Triton International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,527,188.00. Insiders sold 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 268,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.03. Triton International Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International Ltd will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities raised Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

