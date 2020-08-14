Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $19.69 on Friday. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,275,000.00.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

