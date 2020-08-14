Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.03. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative net margin of 145.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Research analysts expect that Gevo will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

