Glassman Wealth Services Has $768,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,379,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.54. The company had a trading volume of 128,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. The firm has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $282.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average of $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

