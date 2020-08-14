Glassman Wealth Services Sells 591 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.91. 23,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,024. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

