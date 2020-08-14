Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Globant updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58 EPS.

Shares of GLOB traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $185.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

