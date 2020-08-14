Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Greenlane from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 6,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.37. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $138,633.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.