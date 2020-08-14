GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.07.

GRWG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,019. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 11,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $80,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 80,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $587,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

