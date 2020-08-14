Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,053. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,024. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.