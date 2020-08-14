Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $37.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

HCAT has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,088. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.18.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,218.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $383,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,407 shares of company stock valued at $11,637,865. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

