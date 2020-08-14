Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.83.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.