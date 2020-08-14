Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Hollysys Automation Technologies updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of HOLI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $800.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.26. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

