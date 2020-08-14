Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Hollysys Automation Technologies updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of HOLI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $800.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.26. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Earnings History for Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit