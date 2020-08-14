Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $280.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,533. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

