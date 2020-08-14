Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.78.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,538. The company has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $282.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.