Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FIXX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. FIX started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 7,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.12. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $199,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,737,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 49.4% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 344,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 113,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

