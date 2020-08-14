Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.28. The company had a trading volume of 117,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,913. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.