Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HBM opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $896.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

