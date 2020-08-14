i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BTIG Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a P/E ratio of -188.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,391,000 after acquiring an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 161,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 770,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

