II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. II-VI updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS.
Shares of IIVI stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.
IIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.97.
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.
