II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. II-VI updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,223. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.30.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.97.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.
