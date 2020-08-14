Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 327,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,603,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 79,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 45,129.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 97,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.