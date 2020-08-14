Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 1,478 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $112,209.76.

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $76.64. 3,038,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

