Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Intellicheck stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intellicheck from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.