International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $132.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.62. 3,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,209. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,463,190,000 after buying an additional 3,504,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after buying an additional 1,595,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,896,000 after buying an additional 248,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

