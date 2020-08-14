Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.06.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $305.56. 27,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Intuit by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,382,000 after buying an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intuit by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after buying an additional 644,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intuit by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after buying an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.