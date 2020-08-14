Inuvo’s (INUV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.60 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INUV. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 208,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,651. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,285 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 8.20% of Inuvo worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.