iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 7,309,082 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52.

