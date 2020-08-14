iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 7,309,082 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit