iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. 31,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,911. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

