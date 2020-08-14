iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.47. The company had a trading volume of 101,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,408. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day moving average is $174.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.