iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.