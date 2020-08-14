iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Holdings Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 88,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,412. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

