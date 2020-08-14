IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%.

IZEA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 130,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,973. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Murphy purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IZEA. ValuEngine raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

