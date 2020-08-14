Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $174.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.80.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,051. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

