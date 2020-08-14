Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.53.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,585. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.40. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the period. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $992,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.