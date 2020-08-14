John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,695. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.